Candlelight vigils honor fallen deputy Tobin Bolter

STAR, Idaho — The City of Star has announced a candlelight vigil at Hunters Creek Sports Park on April 23 in honor of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter, who lost his life in the line of duty during a traffic stop on April 20. The event is scheduled to start at 9 pm. and run through 10 pm.

The event invites the public to pray for the family of Deputy Bolter, as well as the swift recovery of Deputy Dallas Denney who was injured in the line of duty the same night.

The event will include moments of silence, community prayers led by local pastors, and a word from Mayor Chadwick and Sheriff Clifford.

The event page is available on the City of Star Facebook page.

Information on how you can support the family of Deputy Bolter is available in the post from the Ada County Sheriff's Office below.

Limited battery-powered candles will be available for the vigil, and Star residents are welcome to bring their own due to the short supply.

Parking will be permitted on Floating Feather Rd for the event, those attending are asked to not disturb the soccer and baseball games in the park ahead of the event.

Another vigil in honor of the fallen deputy is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at Foote Park in Middleton, where Deputy Bolter was a resident. That event is scheduled to begin at 9 pm.