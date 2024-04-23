Community members dedicate ruck walk to Deputy Tobin Bolter

BOISE, IDAHO — Community members and police officers organized a ruck walk in downtown Boise on Monday night to honor Deputy Tobin Bolter after his tragic passing due to injuries from a shooting over the weekend.



A ruck is where people gather in weighted clothes or gear and walk.

The Kern family has been rucking for a few years to support law enforcement and first responders.

Community members of all ages came out to show support on the 3-mile trek.

Ada County Sheriff's Office has set up a temporary memorial for Deputy Tobin Bolter out front of the office.

In the days following the tragic shooting that took the life of an Ada County Sheriff's Deputy, several community members and police officers organized a ruck in downtown Boise Monday night, dedicated to Deputy Tobin Bolter. I joined them on the 3-mile trek.

"We are basically doing a walk in honor of Deputy Tobin’s passing. Just showing our support to our law enforcement, Tobin’s family, and Tobin’s brothers and sisters in blue," explained Kodi Kern.

But this is not just any walk. This is called rucking. Participants will wear weighted vests and walk.

Rachel Kern said, "We should be able to do something hard like put a little weight on us and ruck a couple of miles just to show some appreciation."

The Kern family has been doing this for a few years now to show support for law enforcement and first responders who carry the weight of the everyday world around them.

"Then whenever an officer gets shot or is put in a bad situation, we like to do one to show our support," Rachel continued.

Kodi exclaimed, "I think it's really great to show Deputy Tobin's family that there are so many people that back them up in this situation and that they are not alone. As well as police wives and families, that they are not alone if anything does happen."

Speaking with several who came out to show support, they explained that they were just so happy with the huge turnout the event had.

Rachel finished by saying, "It was very overwhelming. It wasn't just the Nampa Police Department because that is where we are from, it was Canyon County, and Ada County, kids. It was just neat to see everyone come together for this.

For those who could not make the ruck and want to pay their respects, the Ada County Sheriff's Office has set up a temporary memorial out front of the office featuring Deputy Bolter's patrol vehicle.