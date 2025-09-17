Idaho saw 88 traffic deaths during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

BOISE, Idaho — The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day— known as the "100 Deadliest Days" —is traditionally one of the most dangerous times of the year to be on the road. With more people vacationing, traveling, or celebrating, risky driving behaviors tend to spike— and this year was no exception.

According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS), 88 lives were lost on roads statewide. Among the fatalities, 60 were involved in motor vehicle crashes.

RELATED | Neighbors and police speak out as E-bike headache hits neighborhoods

Of those, 23 individuals were not wearing seat belts. Motorcyclists also made up a significant portion of the toll, accounting for nearly one in four deaths.

Fatal crashes were reported across all regions of the state. District 3, which includes Ada and Canyon counties, saw the highest number of deaths, with 27 fatalities.

Here’s a breakdown by district and county (preliminary):

District 1



Bonner – 1

Kootenai – 4

District 2



Benewah – 3

Idaho – 3

Nez Perce – 3

District 3



Ada – 9

Boise – 3

Canyon – 8

Elmore – 5

Adams, Owyhee, Payette, Valley – 1 each

District 4



Cassia – 6

Gooding – 3

Jerome – 7

Lincoln – 1

Minidoka – 2

Twin Falls – 6

District 5



Bannock – 3

Bingham – 2

Oneida – 1

Power – 3

District 6



Bonneville – 4

Custer – 1

Fremont – 3

Madison – 3

While these numbers may change slightly as reports are finalized, OHS emphasizes that the human cost of every crash is permanent — and preventable.

"Every death is a tragedy," said Jo Middleton, Highway Safety Manager. "We can save lives by always wearing a seat belt, driving engaged, driving sober, and slowing down so everyone can make it home safely."

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and OHS say they are stepping up efforts to reverse this troubling trend.

Their strategy includes:

Statewide awareness campaigns aimed at educating drivers about high-risk behaviors.

Stronger enforcement partnerships with law enforcement to target impaired and aggressive driving and promote seat belt use.

Community outreach programs designed to encourage safer choices behind the wheel.

Infrastructure upgrades to improve roadway safety and reduce the severity of crashes.

"This is more than just about data," Middleton said. "It’s about people, families, and communities."

The Top 10 contributing factors to fatal crashes this summer included:

No seat belt use Failure to maintain lane Speeding Alcohol impairment Driver inattention Driving left of center Overcorrecting No helmet (in motorcycle crashes) Fatigue or drowsy driving Improper passing

As summer comes to an end, state officials are urging Idahoans to carry the lessons of the "100 Deadliest Days" into the rest of the year: wear seat belts, drive sober, slow down, and stay alert.

"Safety isn’t seasonal," Middleton said. "It’s a mindset we all need to carry every time we get behind the wheel."

ALSO READ | Ride-along reveals daily challenges for deputies patrolling Highway 55