Boise police warn of ‘100 deadliest days’ as summer travel season begins

BOISE, Idaho — As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer travel season, Boise Police are urging drivers to stay alert and make smart choices behind the wheel. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, known to law enforcement as the “100 Deadliest Days,” is statistically the most dangerous time of year on Idaho’s roadways.

“So the 100 deadliest days is the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” said Corporal Kyle Wills with the Boise Police Department. “It's where we see the most fatal crashes. We see the most serious injury crashes, both in the city of Boise, the state of Idaho, and nationally.”

Police say the combination of more cars, motorcycles, cyclists, and pedestrians on the road creates a greater risk of accidents. Last summer alone, Boise recorded seven fatal crashes during this time period.

“We're seeing an uptick in the fatal crashes,” Wills said. “And what we're finding in Boise is it's really impaired driving and a combination of that along with motorcyclists. And that's going to be aggressive riding on motorcyclists. And those are easily fixed.”

In response, Boise Police plan to increase patrols this summer with support from other local departments and the Idaho Office of Highway Safety. Officers say their top priority is to prevent tragedies before they occur.

“So we just encourage people to really watch that speedometer, watch that speed limit, and keep that speed down,” Wills added. “Speed isn't always the contributing factor to crashes, but it is always a contributing factor to the severity of crashes.”

Authorities remind all drivers to take simple but critical precautions: wear seatbelts, avoid using phones while driving, and plan a safe way home before going out.