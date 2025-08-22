Motorcycle fatalities on the rise in Idaho: How to stay safe during the '100 Deadliest Days'

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Motorcycle fatalities in Idaho have steadily increased from 2022 to 2024, according to Idaho Transportation Department statistics, as the state approaches the end of the "100 deadliest days" on roadways.

The most recent motorcycle fatality on the Boise Bench occurred when a rider suffered a medical emergency while on his bike. The rider's death was classified as a motorcycle fatality, and although a crash wasn't his cause of death, it highlights the vulnerability of motorcycle riders.

"Kevin was a real down to earth guy," Scott Reimers, the victims friend said. "He just got a trike and that was probably a saving grace that he didn't have a problem and fall over."

Corporal Kyle Wills from the Boise Police Department Motorcycle Unit says rider error is often the driving factor in motorcycle fatalities.

Rider error happens when motorcyclists don't know how to react in emergency situations, which is why Boise Police hosts Motorcycle Awareness Day.

"It's with motorcyclists in the Valley, partnering with our police motorcycle officers, working together to talk safety, discuss safety, to demonstrate what is safe," Wills said.

Wills emphasizes that safety laws don't just apply to typical cars and motorcycles, but also pedal-powered, gas or electric-powered bicycles.

Drivers can play a role in keeping riders safe by being more aware and giving motorcycles extra space.

"Kind of like looking out for them, giving them extra room, anticipating what they're going to do, anticipating what other drivers are going to do," Reimers said.

"We tell motorcyclists all the time, you can be right, but it's not worth being dead right," Wills said.

Although Labor Day marks the last day of the deadliest days on Idaho roads, police encourage drivers and riders to continue using extra caution as summer winds down.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.