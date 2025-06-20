"You have got to be kidding": Ride-along reveals daily challenges for deputies patrolling Highway 55

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley grows, so does the traffic along the scenic but deadly Highway 55, creating dangerous conditions that keep Boise County Sheriff's deputies busy with speeders and stranded motorists.

During a recent ride-along on Highway 55, I witnessed firsthand the challenges deputies face while patrolling this busy corridor.

"We have this lady who passed me in marked police unit. I'm doing 55, she's doing 63, something like that," said Sgt. David Anthony of the Boise County Sheriff's Office.

For Anthony, this scenario is unfortunately common while patrolling Highway 55.

Ride-along reveals daily challenges for deputies patrolling Highway 55

"I had a lady pass me in the same direction coming down Horseshoe Bend hill at 20 MPH over the speed limit within the past week, you have got to be kidding. So, I stopped her, and she was given the opportunity to make a donation to the State of Idaho," Anthony said.

The growing population in the area has led to increased traffic and dangerous driving behaviors on the highway.

"When you get a mix of heavy traffic potentially an impaired driver, or a driver that's not paying attention and an impatient driver, it's a deadly mix," Anthony said.

Deputies also regularly assist stranded drivers, as was demonstrated during our ride-along when Anthony stopped to help a motorist with a flat tire.

A new stoplight installed by the Idaho Transportation Department at Banks is intended to improve safety, but Anthony notes it will take time for drivers to adjust.

"Some of the problems we're having is people come up to this red light and then run the red light," Anthony said.

The problem of speeding was evident throughout the patrol. At one point, Anthony clocked a vehicle traveling at 73 mph, and later, as we headed back to the County Annex, an out-of-state driver sped past our marked patrol vehicle.

"Stopped you today for speeding you passed me; we were both in a 45 zone and you passed me at about 60," Anthony told the driver after pulling them over.