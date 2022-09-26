Federal officials speak on Joseph Hoadley trial verdict

BOISE, Idaho — Federal officials with the FBI and Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram spoke Monday following the verdict Saturday from the federal trial of former police Lt. Joseph Hoadley.

Hoadley was found guilty of three of the four felony charges against him and federal officials called the outcome of the federal case against the former lieutenant a verdict for accountability.

Moving forward, Ingram said this conduct will not be tolerated in the Caldwell Police Department.

“We will not tolerate misconduct, and I’m so proud of the fact we had officers that went to the FBI and that trusted the federal government to come in and conduct an independent unbiased, objective investigation into the misconduct, and for that, I’m forever grateful,” Ingram said.

Hoadley was found guilty of three out of four federal charges against him after a week of a trial and deliberation.

“The investigation, in this case, began because police officers at the Caldwell Police Department reported their concerns of criminal wrongdoing to the FBI," Federal U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said.

Hoadley was found guilty of falsifying records, tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents. He was found not guilty of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.

“Law enforcement at any level, federal state or local cannot achieve justice if officials including police officers interfere with investigations, intimidate witnesses and destroy evidence," Hurwit said. "This case showed that the badge is not a shield from accountability."

Only three months into his role, Ingram said now marks a chance to start restoring the reputation of the Caldwell Police Department and he says new protocol will be in place moving forward.

“I'm looking at systems and controls moving forward to evaluate certain circumstances and uses of force and public complaints and I'm just proud to be a part of this change," Ingram said.

Hoadley will remain out on bond until his sentencing which is set for Dec. 15.