Court documents: Former Caldwell Police officer had a pattern of 'abusive use of force'

CALDWELL, Idaho — Court Documents filed last week in Idaho District Court state prosecutors plan to introduce evidence that former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley had a "pattern of abusive use of force."

Hoadley faces counts of Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law, Destruction, Alteration or Falsification of records in Federal Investigation, Tampering with a witness by harassment, and tampering with documents.

The documents state that in 2012 and 2013, an officer says they saw Hoadley jump on a detainee who was lying face down and began choking them. The officer states they intervened and had to physically remove Hoadley.

In 2013, another officer says Hoadley assisted with an arrest where Hoadley punched an individual in the back of the head while they were laying face down on the pavement and their hands were cuffed behind their back. The officer believes the punch was to be a punishment for running from law enforcement and recalls Hoadley saying "Don't you ever run."

The documents allege in 2017, Hoadley repeatedly punched a person who was sitting and handcuffed and failed to record that in his report.

The documents state over a course of a year, Hoadley bragged about it to other officers, even laughing about it. One officer was reportedly disturbed by the incident and reported it to then- Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant and the FBI.

The documents show that these officers plan to testify against the former Caldwell Police Lieutenant whose trial is set for 9 a.m. September 19.

Read the full court documents below: