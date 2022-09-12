Watch Now
'Big is an understatement': Officials break ground on $15 billion Micron fab plant in Boise

Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 12, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Work on Micron's $15 billion investment in Boise is officially underway with a groundbreaking ceremony at the home of the new plant on Monday.

Officials including Micron President & CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Gov. Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and more spoke at the event for the new facility.

The $15 billion investment toward the memory fabrication facility will be the first of its kind in the U.S. in 20 years. The investment comes as the "first of Micron's multiple planned U.S. investments following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act," company officials announced September 1. The company plans to invest the $15 billion over the course of 10 years, with the goal of "ensuring domestic supply of leading-edge memory required for market segments like automotive and data center, fueled by accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G," according to a press release from Micron.

The expansion is expected to create more than 17,000 jobs, including around 2,000 direct Micron jobs, by the end of the decade, according to the announcement.

