Athletic Club Boise ties AV Alta FC 2-2 in fourth match of the season

LANCASTER, California — Athletic Club Boise played AV Alta FC in their fourth match, which ended in a draw, 2-2. AC Boise now stands at 1-1-2.

AC Boise was first to score in Saturday night's matchup at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in California. In the 14th minute, midfielder Denys Kostyshyn struck from outside the box, with an assist from left winger Blake Bodily, making it 1-0.

AV Alta responded soon after, with forward Adam Aoumaich leveling the match following a quick break.

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Boise regained the lead at around 15 minutes into the second half. Midfielder Nick Moon followed through at close range with a header off a well-delivered cross from defender Jake Crull.

AV Alta found its equalizer, and the two were tied up after a goal from forward Jerry Desdunes. The match ended 2-2, making this AC Boise's second consecutive draw.

Athletic Club Boise

AC Boise left winger Blake Bodily commented on the team's performance.

"We made them uncomfortable at times, won the ball in good spots, and created some good chances. Obviously, we didn’t finish all of them, but we did a lot of really good things. We just have to be better in those transition moments — that’s what cost us the three points,” said Bodily.

What's next for the Boise soccer team? They will play at home against Westchester SC on Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. MT.

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