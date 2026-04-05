AC Boise plays to a draw during their first-ever sold-out home match

GARDEN CITY — AC Boise's first-ever home match ended in a draw against Spokane Velocity in front of a sold-out crowd.

The team now sits at an even 1-1-1 record.

Spokane Velocity held a one-goal lead at the half, but Boise soon found their footing. In the 51st minute, midfielder Nick Moon scored.

WATCH: Fans react to first AC Boise home game

AC Boise finishes first home match in a draw

Wingback Blake Bodily nearly put Boise ahead in the 54th minute, striking the post from the left side of the box.

But despite AC Boise's momentum, Spokane held on, ending the game in a draw.

"I thought we did a really good job—especially with our counter press—winning the ball back quickly and creating chances from that," Moon said.

The Treasure Valley showed up in droves for the first home game, with neighbors sharing how the team impacts them.

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"It was amazing to see so many people in the stands all pulling for the same thing," Moon said.

AC Boise heads to California on April 12 to take on AV Alta FC.

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