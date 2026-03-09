Athletic Club Boise earns first-ever win in professional debut

FLORIDA — Boise's first professional soccer team secured its first-ever win Saturday night, defeating Sarasota Paradise.

Athletic Club Boise

On Saturday, March 8, Athletic Club Boise faced off against Sarasota Paradise in Florida. The match was delayed due to lightning, but the teams prevailed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | AC Boise trades cleats for cameras at media day in Garden City

28-year-old midfielder Denys Kostyshyn secured the first goal for the team in the 76th minute off an assist from Boise native Blake Bodily.

Goalkeeper Joseph Andema, a Clemson University alumnus, recorded a clean sheet in his debut, with AC Boise defeating Sarasota Paradise 1-0.

What's next for the Boise soccer team? AC Boise will take on Union Omaha in Nebraska on March 22nd. Their first home game will be Saturday, April 4th, at The Stadium at Expo Idaho, where they'll face Spokane Velocity.

FULL SCHEDULE | Athletic Club Boise releases 2026 schedule for inaugural season