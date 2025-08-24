A new traffic garden in Ann Morrison Park offers a proactive approach to bicycle safety

The Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) and the City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department teamed up to develop the first traffic garden in the Treasure Valley.

This traffic garden in Ann Morrison Park provides a place where kids can practice riding on a simulated road with a number of different lines and directions. It includes a roundabout, railroad crossings, and places where kids have to merge and yield.

"I really like it," said nine-year-old Oliver. "It’s really teaching kids road signals and how roads work, so when they are a grown-up, they won’t be injured by a car or something."

A new traffic garden in Ann Morrison Park is a proactive approach to bicycle safety

In the last few years, the Treasure Valley has seen too many tragic accidents, and in the aftermath of many of those, there have been reactionary measures to improve bicycle safety. The traffic garden is a proactive approach to teaching kids how to ride on a road.

"I think the value comes with presenting these concepts in a safe and playful way," said Devin McComas of the Boise Bicycle Project. "So, this is a great activity for a family to come down because it's really hard to teach some of these concepts to a young person unless you have this area."

Boise Parks and Rec picked a great spot in Ann Morrison Park, as the path used to be a road.

This area of the park doesn't get used very often, and I know because I play a lot of disc golf. However, all the holes except one throw away from the path, and to hit the path on hole nine, you have to overthrow the basket by a good distance.

It all creates a safe place for the kids to ride.

"There is also some value in socialization," said McComas. "They are riding together and learning how to steer away from each other, how to be safe, and how to use their brakes."

The traffic garden has been in the works for years as the Boise Bicycle Project worked with the Idaho Transportation Department's Shift Program to create something that would help kids, but also keep them engaged.

"I think it really helps people understand how much safety matters, and it’s really fun," said nine-year-old Gabe. "It’s really helpful for kids to know this, and I think it is definitely going to improve kids' biking."

The Boise Bicycle Project's next event will happen on September 28.

It's called Open Streets, and they will transform Ustick Road into a car-free zone.

BBP is also accepting donations, bikes, and volunteers as they gear up for their Holiday Bike Giveaway around Christmas.