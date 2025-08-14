Boise’s First Traffic Garden Set to Open, Teaching Safe Biking for All Ages

BOISE, Idaho — Ann Morrison Park is about to get a new addition designed to teach kids and adults how to ride safely. The Boise Bicycle Project has teamed up with the city to bring Boise its first-ever Traffic Garden — a safe, controlled space where riders can practice biking without the dangers of real traffic.

“It's a popular idea across the nation, but we don't have one in Boise yet, so we're really excited to get one here,” said David McComas, Executive Director of the Boise Bicycle Project.

The Traffic Garden is open to everyone — from children learning to pedal for the first time to parents teaching their kids how to navigate bike lanes, yield signs, and stop signs.

“You can learn how to handle a bicycle effectively, how to ride it in traffic with other people, and honestly just how to have a good time on that bicycle too,” McComas said.

This initiative is the result of a partnership between the Boise Bicycle Project, Boise Parks and Recreation, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

“We've been working with the City of Boise Parks and Rec for about 1.5 to 2 years to find the perfect space, so we're super grateful for that partnership,” McComas added.

The grand opening will feature safety lessons, free bike repairs, loaner bikes, music, and an opportunity for kids to earn a referral for a free bicycle.

“We'll be teaching people how to use it, and if you don't have a bicycle, we'll have loaners here. You can complete the course and earn a referral for a free kid bicycle from us," said McComas.

Organizers emphasize that the Traffic Garden is a proactive approach to safety, giving the next generation of riders the skills and confidence they need before hitting the streets.

“Idaho is in a 20-year high in traffic fatalities, and we need to combat that. Instead of being reactive, we're being proactive,” said McComas.

Grand Opening Details: