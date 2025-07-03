Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise Bench

Actions

BPD investigating vehicle-bike collision that left child in hospital

Boise Police
Toby Shaw / KIVI
Boise Police
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday at approximately 7:28 p.m., Boise Police responded to a vehicle-bike collision at the intersection of Nez Perce Street and Pacific Street on the Boise Bench.

At the time of the crash, a truck traveling westbound on Nez Perce collided with a child who was riding their bike southbound on Pacific Street across the intersection.

According to a BPD release, Ada County Paramedics responded to the crash and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. The child sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"The Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit, Crash Reconstruction Team, and Victim Witness Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing." - Boise Police Department

An investigation is ongoing, and Nez Perce Street between Latah and Pacific Streets remains closed while authorities collect evidence and clear the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Boise Bench reporter Jessica Davis