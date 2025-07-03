BPD investigating vehicle-bike collision that left child in hospital

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday at approximately 7:28 p.m., Boise Police responded to a vehicle-bike collision at the intersection of Nez Perce Street and Pacific Street on the Boise Bench.

At the time of the crash, a truck traveling westbound on Nez Perce collided with a child who was riding their bike southbound on Pacific Street across the intersection.

According to a BPD release, Ada County Paramedics responded to the crash and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. The child sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"The Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit, Crash Reconstruction Team, and Victim Witness Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing." - Boise Police Department

An investigation is ongoing, and Nez Perce Street between Latah and Pacific Streets remains closed while authorities collect evidence and clear the scene.