Boise Bench neighbors celebrate 5 mile speed limit reduction

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Nez Perce Street on the Boise Bench has new speed limit signs, which have been reduced by 5 mph following years of community advocacy.

The original 30 mile per hour speed limit has now been changed to 25 mph, following the death of an 8-year-old bike rider near Whitney Elementary this summer.

"I didn't know that child, but it stuns me when people are killed in my neighborhood," said neighbor Robbie Leatham.

Representative John Gannon has pushed for safer streets on the Bench for three decades. He said the speed change was in motion long before this tragedy.

"This is a very easy street to go 40 on. Very easy," Gannon said. "I've been down at ACHD, testified last November."

The street, lined with homes and children walking to school, has been a top concern for neighbors who've fought for change.

"We've been working on this in our neighborhood since 2014," said Leatham. "I actually have a sign in my front yard that says, 'If you want to go over the speed limit, take Overland.'"

I first spoke with Michelle Price earlier this summer about the ongoing safety concerns.

"How many tragedies do we need for them to be concerned for this road," Price said at the time. She said this change is a relief.

"It's not just for my kids. It's for all the kids and everyone around this community," Price said.

But residents said safety improvements should not stop here.

"I'm glad they've done something, but in the back of my mind I thought, 'It takes a tragedy to get something,'" Gannon said.

Community members are still working to reduce speeds on nearby neighborhood streets around Jefferson Elementary.

