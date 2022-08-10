2 new federal charges filed against former Caldwell police chief

CALDWELL, Idaho — New federal charges have been filed against former Caldwell police chief Joseph Hoadley in addition to two existing charges.

Hoadley now faces charges of tampering with documents and tampering with a witness by harassment.

"I've had regular communications with the investigators assigned to this case and I want to ensure the public that if they have any complaints or they want to report misconduct, they can call us, they can call the FBI, they can call anyone," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said at a news conference Wednesday. "But I will take them seriously and at this point, due to the nature of the criminal case pending there's a lot of people coming forward with information, and I would encourage people to continue to do that, but we have to respect the timeframe and allow us to do our jobs to investigate those claims."

Hoadley was fired from the Caldwell Police Department in May. He previously pleaded not guilty two charges of misdemeanor count of Deprivation of Rights under the Color of Law and a felony count of Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.

Ingram was approved as the new police chief in June.

Five current and one former Caldwell Police Officers are also under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) for possible decertification, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram previously told Idaho News 6.