CALDWELL, Idaho — Five current and one former Caldwell Police Officers are under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) for possible decertification, according to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.

Ingram told Idaho News 6 each of the allegations are different but serious. Idaho POST sent letters to Ingram notifying him of the investigation. Ingram said the POST investigation stems from the FBI investigation into former Caldwell Police officer Joesph Hoadley.

While the POST investigation does stem from the FBI findings, these allegations have not been independently investigated, according to Ingram.

The Caldwell Police Department had no Internal Affairs department to investigate these types of complaints, leading to the involvement of the FBI. Ingram plans to start an Internal Affairs Department.

The five current officers under investigation have been placed on administrative duty, meaning they are not in the field or handling investigations.

Ingram said he does plan to hire an outside investigator to also look into the allegations.

It's not known when the POST investigation will be completed. If it is determined to decertify the officers they cannot continue to be employed by the Caldwell Police Department.

Ingram said based on the outcome of the independent investigation, if the officers are not decertified, he will determine what will be done which could include demotion, suspension, and even termination.

Since 2018, seven officers who were with the Caldwell Police Department have been decertified by POST with a majority being decertified in the last two years.

Below is the current decertification database from Idaho POST.