Caldwell Police officer charged in FBI investigation pleads not guilty

Idaho News 6
The Caldwell Police Department
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 20, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — The high-ranking Caldwell Police officer charged in the FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department pleaded not guilty on two counts.

Lt. Joesph Hoadley is charged with a misdemeanor count of Deprivation of Rights under the Color of Law and a felony count of Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.

Hoadley was released from custody under certain conditions that include:

  • cannot violate Federal, State, or Local law.
  • must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if authorized by 34 U.S. Code § 40702.
  • must notify the court before a change of address or telephone number.
  • must appear in court, and surrender if convicted.
  • must surrender any passport
  • cannot obtain a passport or any international travel document.
  • contact and comply with all requirements of The United States Marshals Service.
  • must provide the government with an itemized list of firearms and their respective serial numbers in his possession.

During his arraignment Tuesday, Hoadley plead not guilty and his attorney requested a Jury trial. The trial is set for 9 a.m. June, 21 in Boise with the Wyoming District Judge Scott Skavdhal to preside.

