Caldwell Police officer charged in FBI investigation pleads not guilty

BOISE, Idaho — The high-ranking Caldwell Police officer charged in the FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department pleaded not guilty on two counts.
Lt. Joesph Hoadley is charged with a misdemeanor count of Deprivation of Rights under the Color of Law and a felony count of Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.
Hoadley was released from custody under certain conditions that include:
- cannot violate Federal, State, or Local law.
- must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if authorized by 34 U.S. Code § 40702.
- must notify the court before a change of address or telephone number.
- must appear in court, and surrender if convicted.
- must surrender any passport
- cannot obtain a passport or any international travel document.
- contact and comply with all requirements of The United States Marshals Service.
- must provide the government with an itemized list of firearms and their respective serial numbers in his possession.
During his arraignment Tuesday, Hoadley plead not guilty and his attorney requested a Jury trial. The trial is set for 9 a.m. June, 21 in Boise with the Wyoming District Judge Scott Skavdhal to preside.