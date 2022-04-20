Caldwell Police officer charged in FBI investigation pleads not guilty

BOISE, Idaho — The high-ranking Caldwell Police officer charged in the FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department pleaded not guilty on two counts.

Lt. Joesph Hoadley is charged with a misdemeanor count of Deprivation of Rights under the Color of Law and a felony count of Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.

Hoadley was released from custody under certain conditions that include:

cannot violate Federal, State, or Local law.

must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if authorized by 34 U.S. Code § 40702.

must notify the court before a change of address or telephone number.

must appear in court, and surrender if convicted.

must surrender any passport

cannot obtain a passport or any international travel document.

contact and comply with all requirements of The United States Marshals Service.

must provide the government with an itemized list of firearms and their respective serial numbers in his possession.

During his arraignment Tuesday, Hoadley plead not guilty and his attorney requested a Jury trial. The trial is set for 9 a.m. June, 21 in Boise with the Wyoming District Judge Scott Skavdhal to preside.