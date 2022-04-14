New felony charge filed against the Caldwell Police officer charged with hitting a man

BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Officer who was charged with depriving an individual of their rights to be free from unreasonable seizures, and force during an arrest has been indicted on a new felony charge.

Lt. Joseph Alan Hoadley is indicted on a new felony count of Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations in addition to a misdemeanor for Deprivation of Rights under the law.

If convicted of the felony, Hoadley could face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and a $100 Special Assessment.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, the felony charge stemmed from the same incident on March 30, 2017. The indictment says Hoadley, in relation to the FBI investigation, knowingly falsified and made a false entry in a record and document with the intent to impede, obstruct and influence the investigation.

The indictment continues Hoadley wrote that the arrestee, identified only as B.H. in court documents, was attempting to flee and that any force used by Hoadley was necessary for the arrest and to ensure officer safety was false. Documents also stated Hoadley omitted any reference to hitting B.H. in the head and neck area with his hand and arm.

Idaho News 6 submitted public records request with the Caldwell Police Department for reports regarding Lt. Hoadley with an incident date of March 30, 2017; The city turned over three reports none matching the incident in question.

Hoadley is expected to be arraigned in Idaho District Court at 1 p.m. April 19.

Read the full indictment here: