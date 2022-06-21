CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council unanimously approved the next chief for Caldwell Police Department.

City Council voted to approve Rex Ingram Tuesday night. He will now be sworn in as the next police chief July 1, according to a news release from the city.

Ingram has been with the Los Angels Police Department for more than 20 years, with experience in both sworn and voluntary positions, according to the city.

"I am excited for this opportunity to lead the men and women of the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) who represent what the badge means, no matter what the badge looks like in this world," Ingram said in a statement. "I look forward to working with those at CPD to restore professionalism, and community trust, to keep Caldwell moving in the right direction, and make sure we are all in this together, as it is a collaborative effort”, said Rex Ingram

He currently lives in the Treasure Valley with his wife and two sets of twins. Ingram is bilingual and "has an appreciation for the diversity in Caldwell," according to the city.

"We are very excited that the Caldwell Police Department staff has a Chief as it has been a long time coming. I look forward to seeing what Chief Ingram will bring to the city and will support him and provide him all the opportunities he needs to be successful," said Mayor Jarom Wagoner in a statement.

City Council rejected the previous candidate for the position, Jason Kuzik, at a May 25 meeting.

The FBI is investigating a Caldwell police officer who is charged with hitting a man while on duty, according to court documents. Documents show Commander of the Investigation Division for Caldwell Police Joseph Alan Hoadley is charged with Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law. The charge stems from an incident in March of 2017.

Former Police Chief Frank Wyant retired from Caldwell Police May 31. Wyant announced his retirement in March amid the investigation.