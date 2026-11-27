NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa city manager Clay Long is making a bid for the mayor's office.

Long announced his candidacy in a social media post on Friday, writing that the Thanksgiving holiday reminded him of his gratitude for the Nampa community and a desire to expand his service to the city.

"Having been blessed with the opportunity to work closely with three different mayors, I know firsthand what the job requires," Long wrote.

The Nampa mayor's office was made vacant by the death of Rick Hogaboam, who passed away suddenly after a cardiac emergency during a town hall meeting.

Hogaboam, a local pastor and community leader, had beat out three challengers in the November 2025 election.

The Nampa City Council has since appointed former Councilman Darl Bruner to serve as mayor until the office comes up on the ballot again in November 2027. As Idaho News 6 reported, Long was also considered in that process, along with several other candidates whom council members ultimately rejected.

"This isn't a decision I've taken lightly or made quickly," Long stated. "At the end of the day, I want to keep serving Nampa and the people who give it heart."

Long said he plans to announce a formal campaign launch in the near future.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton