Rick Hogaboam wins Nampa mayor’s race over three challengers

NAMPA, Idaho — Rick Hogaboam has been elected mayor of Nampa, defeating Justin Buchholz, Eric Myricks, and Suzi Robinson in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Hogaboam, a local pastor and community leader, surpassed the required vote threshold to win outright. Under Nampa’s election rules, a candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote — 50% plus one vote — to secure the seat without a runoff.

The race drew wide attention as four candidates vied to lead Idaho’s third-largest city. Hogaboam’s campaign focused on public safety, economic growth, and maintaining Nampa’s small-town feel amid ongoing population increases.

With the victory, Hogaboam will begin a four-year term in January, succeeding outgoing Mayor Debbie Kling, who didn't seek re-election.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.