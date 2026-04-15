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WATCH LIVE: City of Nampa holds special meeting to consider appointing new mayor

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CITY OF NAMPA
The public listens to municipal leaders during a Nampa City Council Meeting on 1/8/25.
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NAMPA, Idaho — On Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Nampa City Council is holding a special meeting at City Hall to discuss the mayoral vacancy following the untimely death of its late mayor, Rick Hogaboam.

During the meeting, the City Council is expected to consider appointing a new mayor.

Watch LIVE below at 9 a.m. —

READ MORE | City of Nampa holds memorial service for late Mayor Rick Hogaboam

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