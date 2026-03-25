NAMPA, Idaho — After Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam’s sudden death last week, many people were left asking the same question: What is cardiac tamponade? I spoke with local experts to learn what the condition is and what symptoms you should look out for.

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Cardiac tamponade happens when fluid builds up in the sac around the heart. That pressure keeps the heart from pumping properly, cutting down blood flow to the rest of the body.

WATCH St. Luke's cardiologist explain the difficulties of cardiac tamponade

What is cardiac tamponade? Experts explain the rare condition after Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam's death

St. Luke's cardiologist Dr. Robyn Bryde said it is a rare condition, and acute cases can set in quickly.

"What we really know correlates to badness associated with this condition is the rapidity, or how rapid that chamber fills with fluid," Bryde said.

Symptoms can include chest pain, chest pressure, unusual shortness of breath, lightheadedness, dizziness, low blood pressure and feeling like you could pass out.

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It is a condition Bryde said is not routinely screened for. Instead, doctors have to suspect an issue and order imaging, most often an echocardiogram or ultrasound of the heart.

She said that also explains why the usual cardiac response tools would not have changed the outcome in a case like this.

"No matter what resuscitative efforts, meaning CPR in the field ... Not going to help. No matter what is really done in the field for this condition, the treatment for this is removing the fluid around the heart," Bryde said.

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Nampa Fire EMS Chief Tom Wright said when his crews respond to cardiac calls, they bring a cardiac monitor with a defibrillator, airway equipment, IV access and medications. However, tamponade cannot be treated in the field because the fluid has to be removed.

"Pericardiocentesis, yes, we do not have the ability to do pericardiocentesis in the field," Wright said.

Bryde said it is important to remember this is a rare condition, and that some people can have a small amount of normal fluid around the heart without being in tamponade. However, if someone is experiencing any symptoms, they should seek emergency care right away.

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