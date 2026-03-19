Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam dies from medical emergency during town hall meeting

NAMPA, Idaho — Officials have confirmed that Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam died from a medical emergency he experienced during a Regional Town Hall in Eagle on Wednesday evening. He was 47 years old.

Neighborhood Reporter Sahana Patel was inside the public meeting when she saw Hogaboam collapse while speaking at around 6:45 p.m. The nature of what caused the medical event is currently unknown.

Mayor Brad Pike of Eagle, a former fighter, immediately responded, as did the Eagle Police Chief, who was already on scene, the Treasure Valley Partnership said in a press release. Mayor Pike began administering CPR.

TVP staff called 911, the meeting was adjourned and all attendees were asked to leave.

The Eagle Police, Eagle Fire District, and Ada County EMS services responded quickly to the emergency call, TVP said.

Hogaboam was sworn in as the Mayor of Nampa on Jan. 5, 2026.

“On behalf of every mayor and county commissioner in our Partnership, and of our citizens, we are heartbroken to have lost one of our esteemed colleagues," TVP said. "While he was new to our Partnership this year as a Mayor, he was not new to us; his years of work for the City of Nampa and Canyon County led us to cross paths frequently, and his wealth of knowledge on policy was unmatched."

"We ask the community to please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time," said Amy Bowman with the City of Nampa. "As we begin to mourn this unbelievable loss, please provide grace while we navigate the loss of not only our mayor, but also our friend."

Idaho News 6 sends its deepest condolences to the Hogaboam family.

After attendees were asked to leave the meeting, Patel witnessed Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips receiving attention from medics outside of city hall. Patel says he was transported by Ada County Paramedics for a separate medical emergency.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the City of Caldwell about his condition and is awaiting a response.