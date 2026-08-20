Coroner rules infant's cause of death as suffocation; mother pleads guilty as part of agreement

NAMPA, Idaho — The woman charged in the death of her infant son is pleading guilty to several charges, including felony injury to a child, as part of a plea agreement.

In court Thursday, Allysen Armenta entered Alford pleas to two of the other charges: Destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence and destruction or concealment of a crime scene/removal of a body. An Alford plea means she’s admitting the facts alleged are true and that the state has enough evidence to prove the charges, but she’s not expressly admitting factual guilt.

PREVIOUS REPORTING | Nampa mother accused in infant's death intends to plead guilty; details of agreement unknown

A fourth count, misdemeanor obstruction/delaying a police officer, was dismissed under the new plea agreement.

The charges stem from the death of her 12-day-old son in December 2025. Court records previously showed Child Protective Services was trying to locate Armenta and the baby's father, Brian Lemke, to conduct a welfare check on the newborn when the child was found dead.

PREVIOUS REPORTING | “Please put eyes on this baby”: Adoptive and foster mothers' warnings before Nampa baby's death

Lemke was previously sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, with six years fixed, after pleading guilty in the case.

In court Thursday, prosecutors said the original crime scene was destroyed when the baby’s body was removed from the trailer where he reportedly died and taken to the house, creating a second crime scene.

The coroner determined the baby died of suffocation. Armenta is expected to be sentenced Nov. 3.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton