Father charged in connection with the death of his 12-day-old son to be sentenced today

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa Father, charged in connection to the death of his 12-day-old son is set to be sentenced in a Canyon County courtroom this morning.

Brian Lemke pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement tied to the infant death in April. In December, 12-day-old Benji was found dead, after a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant. Officials arrived to find the baby not breathing.

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As part of a plea agreement, Lemke pleaded guilty to failure to notify or delaying notification of a death, and destruction or concealment of evidence. Under the agreement, two additional charges of felony injury to a child, and resisting or obstructing an officer were dismissed.

Benji's death inspired "Benji's Law" signed by Gov. Brad Little earlier this year. The law aims to protect children from parents and guardians with a history of abusive or neglectful behavior.

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As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, records show five children have previously been removed from the care of Brian Lemke and his wife, Allysen Armenta, due to unsafe living conditions — three in 2019 and two in 2022 — which resulted in misdemeanor injury to a child charges for both parents.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

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