Nampa mother accused in infant's death intends to plead guilty; details of agreement unknown

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa mother charged in connection with the death of her 12-day-old son is expected to plead guilty later this month under an agreement with prosecutors.

Allysen Armenta appeared by Zoom for a brief hearing in Canyon County court Thursday morning. During the hearing, her attorney told the court Armenta intends to plead guilty pursuant to an agreement with prosecutors.

A judge set the potential change of plea hearing for 9 a.m. on July 30.

The terms of the proposed plea agreement were not discussed in court Thursday, and no details have been made public. Armenta is charged with two felony counts of injury to a child and one felony count of failure to report a death.

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The charges stem from the death of Armenta's 12-day-old son in December 2025. Court records previously showed Child Protective Services was actively trying to locate Armenta and the baby's father, Brian Lemke, to conduct a welfare check on the newborn when the child died.

Lemke, who faces similar charges, previously indicated he also intended to plead guilty.

READ MORE| Nampa father accused in newborn's death to plead guilty

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