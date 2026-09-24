Attorney withdraws from case against father charged in son’s fatal I-84 crash

NAMPA, Idaho — The attorney representing Austin Summers in his Canyon County manslaughter case has withdrawn from the case, giving Summers time to find new counsel.

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The withdrawal was granted during a hearing Thursday, Sept. 24.

Summers told the judge he wants additional time to find a new attorney, asking for about two weeks. When the judge asked what steps he had taken to find new counsel, Summers said he had been trying to find funding to hire a new attorney.

A status conference is now scheduled for Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge also warned Summers about violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

The judge told Summers that if he violates his pretrial release conditions again, he could be held without bond.

Summers is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of felony injury to a child in Canyon County. The charges stem from a November 2025 crash on I-84 that killed his 7-year-old son.

According to court documents, investigators allege Summers was traveling between 73 and 75 mph in a 65 mph zone when his GMC struck the back of a Ford F-450 that had lost engine power and was traveling slowly in the right lane. Investigators also said cellphone data showed Summers’ phone was being used in the minutes before the crash.

Summers was previously released after a judge reduced his Canyon County bond from $500,000 to $250,000 in August.

He was later taken back into custody after being charged in Valley County with misdemeanor failure to stop for a damage accident. He subsequently posted a $100,000 bond in that case. As part of his pretrial release conditions, Summers is not allowed to drive.

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The Valley County charge stems from allegations that Summers struck a power pole, causing extensive damage to his truck, before leaving the scene. His attorney previously argued Summers did not realize the extent of the damage at the time and planned to report the incident after daylight.

Summers has not been convicted of the charges.

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