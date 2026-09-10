Father charged in son's fatal I-84 crash back in custody after new misdemeanor charge

NAMPA, Idaho — Austin Summers, the Meridian father facing felony charges in connection with the death of his 7-year-old son, is back in custody in Canyon County after a new misdemeanor case in Valley County.

PREVIOUS REPORTING|Father charged in son's fatal I-84 crash faces new misdemeanor charge after posting bond

Summers was charged Aug. 31 with failure to stop for a damage accident, a misdemeanor. The charge came less than two weeks after he posted a $250,000 surety bond in his Canyon County case.

New details discussed in court shed more light on the incident that led to the Valley County charge.

The state alleges Summers struck a power pole, causing extensive damage to his truck, before leaving the scene.

Summers' attorney argued his client did not realize the extent of the property damage at the time of the incident. His attorney said Summers planned to wait until daylight before reporting what happened.

The state also raised the issue of alcohol found in a cooler or box associated with the incident.

Summers' attorney said the alcohol belonged to a friend and that the group had been staying at a campsite.

The arguments came as the court considered Summers' custody status. Summers had been released in his Canyon County case after a judge reduced his bond from $500,000 to $250,000 on Aug. 18.

Summers was ultimately taken back into custody on a warrant. If he is released on the new charge, he will no longer be allowed to drive.

PREVIOUS REPORTING|Father’s bond reduced to $250K in I-84 crash that killed 7-year-old son

Summers is charged in Canyon County with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of felony injury to a child.

Those charges stem from a November 2025 crash on Interstate 84 that killed his 7-year-old son.

According to court documents in that case, investigators say Summers was traveling between 73 and 75 mph in a 65 mph zone when his GMC struck the back of a Ford F-450 that had lost engine power and was traveling slowly in the right lane.

Investigators also said cellphone data showed Summers' phone was being used in the minutes before the crash.

PREVIOUS REPORTING|'That will haunt me forever': Court docs reveal details in case against father charged in deadly I-84 crash

Summers has not been convicted of the charges.

His attorney also indicated he will be withdrawing as Summers’ counsel, meaning Summers will be getting a new attorney.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the Valley County misdemeanor charge Sept. 15

He is expected back in Canyon County court Sept. 24th at 8:30 a.m. for a hearing in his manslaughter case.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.