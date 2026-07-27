Father charged with manslaughter in son's fatal I-84 crash

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The father of a 7-year-old boy who died in a crash on Interstate 84 in 2025 has been charged in connection with his son's death.

Austin Summers was arraigned Monday in Canyon County on one count of felony injury to a child and one count of vehicular manslaughter.

The charges stem from a November 2025 crash that killed 7-year-old Graham Summers on westbound I-84 near Robinson Road in Nampa.

Idaho News 6 previously reported that Graham died at the scene after the crash, which shut down westbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

Court records show Summers is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Aug. 6, where the court is expected to address his bond and the charges against him.

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