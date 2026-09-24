Armenta sentencing vacated after attorney withdraws; new counsel to be appointed

NAMPA, Idaho — The sentencing hearing for Allysen Armenta, the Nampa mother who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her infant son, has been vacated after her attorney withdrew from the case Thursday.

Armenta appeared in Canyon County court Thursday morning for a hearing focused on her legal representation and upcoming sentencing.

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Judge Whitney granted Armenta’s attorney’s motion to withdraw and signed an order directing the State Public Defender’s Office to appoint a new attorney to represent her.

The judge said it would be unreasonable to expect a new attorney to take over the case and be prepared to proceed with sentencing on the previously scheduled date.

Armenta's guilty plea remains in place.

She previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony injury to a child and entered Alford pleas to two counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while not expressly admitting factual guilt, while acknowledging prosecutors have enough evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

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A misdemeanor charge of obstructing or delaying a police officer was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The court also addressed an unsolicited letter Armenta sent directly to prosecutors.

The state told the judge the letter had been sent to prosecutors but had not been opened or disclosed. Prosecutors said they wanted to return the letter to Armenta.

The judge said he had not seen the letter.

Armenta's attorney told the court she had never been in possession of the letter and said the prosecutor had told her the letter was sealed and had not been opened.

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A status conference is scheduled for October 1 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The judge asked the State Public Defender's Office to prioritize assigning new counsel to Armenta.

The October hearing could potentially be used to reset sentencing, but the judge said that will depend on the status of the case and Armenta's new attorney.

Armenta's case stems from the December 2025 death of her infant son, Benjamin.

Prosecutors previously said Benjamin died while in bed with his parents sometime between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. The state said the coroner determined the baby's cause of death was suffocation, while the manner of death was ruled accidental, not a homicide.

Prosecutors also alleged Armenta and the baby's father, Brian Lemke, moved Benjamin's body from where he died and created a different scene for investigators.

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Lemke previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, with six years fixed.

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