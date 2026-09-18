$2M bond remains for Nampa woman accused in fatal crash; hearing delayed

NAMPA, Idaho — A judge kept Abigail Nicole Wolverton’s bond at $2 million as she faces charges in connection with the Nampa crash that killed a 19-year-old mother and her newborn daughter.

Wolverton, 29, appeared in court on Friday for what had been scheduled as her preliminary hearing. Instead, the hearing was continued to Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

The defense requested the continuance, telling the judge the defense is beginning to receive discovery while prosecutors are still waiting on additional reports.

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The court also proceeded on an amended criminal complaint. Wolverton now faces two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and one count of injury to a child.

The aggravated vehicular manslaughter charges stem from the deaths of 19-year-old Kyara Engelhart of Caldwell and her newborn daughter, Maelynn Lindauer.

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Engelhart was eight months pregnant when she was seriously injured in the Aug. 31 multi-vehicle crash at Middleton Road and Lake Lowell Avenue in Nampa.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section after the crash. Engelhart died Sept. 3, and her daughter died six days after she was born, on Sept. 7.

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Wolverton was initially arrested on two counts of aggravated DUI and one count of injury to a child. Following the deaths of Engelhart and her daughter, the two DUI charges were amended to aggravated vehicular manslaughter.

During Friday's hearing, Wolverton's attorney asked the court to reduce her $2 million bond to $250,000.

The defense pointed to Wolverton's limited criminal history, her ties to Idaho and her family, and said she has two children. The attorney also told the court Wolverton has medical issues that require daily medication.

Prosecutors opposed the request, citing what they described as concerns about public safety and the strength of the state's case.

The prosecutor referenced evidence investigators obtained from Wolverton's phone and surveillance footage from shortly before the crash.

According to prosecutors, Wolverton searched for a gas station selling an inhalant, went to Walgreens and purchased one shortly before the crash.

The prosecutor also said investigators found the inhalant in Wolverton's vehicle and that Wolverton told an officer she had used marijuana that morning.

Those allegations are part of the state's case and have not been proven in court. Previous reporting based on the probable-cause affidavit also described investigators' allegations that Wolverton purchased compressed air minutes before the crash.

Judge Matthew Thompson declined to reduce Wolverton's bond, saying that while Wolverton doesn't present a flight risk, there are concerns about public safety.

Wolverton remains in the Canyon County Jail. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m., when the preliminary hearing is expected to continue.

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