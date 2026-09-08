19-year-old mother, newborn daughter die after Nampa DUI crash; charges amended

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two victims of a multi-vehicle crash in Nampa last week have died, and the woman accused of causing the crash is now facing two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter.

PREVIOUS REPORTING|Family identifies pregnant woman hospitalized after crash as driver faces $2 million bond

Nampa Police announced Tuesday that 19-year-old Kyara L. Engelhart of Caldwell died Thursday, Sept. 3. Her six-day-old daughter, Maelynn M. Lindauer, died Monday, Sept. 7.

The two were victims of the Aug. 31 crash at Middleton Road and Lake Lowell Avenue.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 9:46 a.m. when Nampa Police, Nampa Fire District and Canyon County Paramedics responded to the serious-injury, multi-vehicle crash.

Engelhart was eight months pregnant at the time and suffered life-threatening injuries.

On the day of the crash, doctors performed an emergency cesarean section, delivering her baby girl.

Maelynn survived for six days before dying Monday, according to Nampa Police.

Engelhart died Thursday, four days after the crash.

The deaths bring a significant change to the charges against 29-year-old Abigail Nicole Wolverton of Nampa.

Wolverton was arrested Sept. 3 and initially charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and injury to a child.

According to Nampa Police, the two aggravated DUI charges have now been amended to two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter.

Wolverton also continues to face the original charge of injury to a child involving a child who was in her vehicle.

“This case is a stark reminder of the result of impaired driving,” said Sgt. Doug Harward with the Nampa Police Department Traffic Unit.

Before Engelhart's death was announced, her family identified her to Idaho News 6 and shared photos as she remained hospitalized following the crash.

CORI BALLARD

Friends and family described Kyara as loving, bubbly and someone who could light up a room.

Hailey Hennessy said she met Kyara when they were five years old, and the two remained friends for about 15 years.

“I met Kyara when I was 5... We’ve connected ever since we met,” Hennessy said.

Another longtime friend, Lilah Verlander, also knew Kyara since childhood.

“She was a bright person. And we all loved her so much,” Verlander said.

HAILEY REESE

Courtnee Smith said she met Kyara after Kyara moved to Nevada during their freshman year of high school.

“She was new to town. I wasn't the social butterfly, so we just kind of clicked,” Smith said.

Smith said Kyara quickly became a regular at her home, and their friendship eventually felt more like family.

“She was at my house every weekend. She’s lived with me,” Smith said.

Friends said becoming a mother was something Kyara had dreamed about.

“Her whole dream was to be a mom,” Smith said.

They said Kyara faced challenges throughout her life but continued moving forward and maintained a positive outlook.

“She could take it and turn it into a positive situation and a positive outlook on life,” Verlander said.

Wolverton was booked into the Canyon County Jail following the crash and was initially held on a $2 million bond.

IDAHO NEWS 6

During a video court appearance Friday, Sept. 4, Wolverton was formally advised of the charges against her.

The judge set her bond at $2 million with pretrial release conditions.

If Wolverton posts bond, she would be required to report to pretrial release and comply with a curfew, abstain from alcohol and drugs, submit to testing, and not operate or possess a motor vehicle.

Her preliminary hearing was previously scheduled for Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Thompson.

Her attorney also notified the court that the defense intends to argue bond at that hearing.

Wolverton remains in the Canyon County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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