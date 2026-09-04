Family identifies pregnant woman hospitalized after crash as driver faces $2 million bond

NAMPA, Idaho — The family of a pregnant woman hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Nampa on Monday is identifying her as 19-year-old Kyara Engelhart.

Kyara’s aunt shared her name and photos with Idaho News 6 as the family continues to navigate the aftermath of the crash.

CORI BALLARD

Friends and family say Kyara was excited to become a mother and was looking forward to welcoming her baby.

Those who know her describe Kyara as beautiful, loving and someone who could light up a room.

Her current condition has not been confirmed by her family, and additional details about her health or her baby's health have not been released.

HAILEY REESE

The crash happened Monday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of Middleton Road and Lake Lowell Avenue in Nampa. Police initially reported that three people were hurt. Two people who suffered less-severe injuries were treated and released later that same day.

RELATED| Three people hurt in Nampa crash Monday morning

The crash led to the arrest of 29-year-old Abigail Nicole Wolverton.

Nampa Police Department

According to police, Wolverton faces two counts related to aggravated DUI and injury to a child.

During her court appearance Friday afternoon, Wolverton was formally advised of the charges.

IDAHO NEWS 6

Wolverton told the judge she understood the charges against her.

The judge set her bond at $2 million with pretrial release conditions.

If Wolverton posts bond, she would be required to report to pretrial release and comply with a curfew, abstain from alcohol and drugs, submit to testing and not operate or be in possession of a motor vehicle.

Wolverton's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Thompson.

Her attorney also notified the court that the defense intends to argue bond at that hearing.

Wolverton is currently being held in the Canyon County Jail on the $2 million bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.