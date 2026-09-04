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$2 million bond set for Nampa woman arrested for aggravated DUI, injury to child

$2 million bond set for Nampa woman arrested for aggravated DUI, injury to child
Nampa Police Department
$2 million bond set for Nampa woman arrested for aggravated DUI, injury to child
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is sharing information with us regarding the arrest of a Nampa woman on Sept. 3.

29-year-old Abigail Nicole Wolverton was arrested by Traffic Team officers for "two counts of aggravated DUI and injury to a child," police said.

Wolverton's arrest stems from a multi-vehicle crash on Middleton Road and Lake Lowell Avenue that we first told you about on Aug. 31.

Nampa Crash

Nampa

Three people hurt in Nampa crash Monday morning

KIVI Staff

No additional information is available on the injured victims at this time. NPD shared that the two individuals that suffered less-severe injuries received treatment and were released later the same day.

Wolverton was booked into the Canyon County Jail, where police said she is being held on a $2 million bond.

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