Major construction begins on new SH 16-44 interchange in Star, expect traffic impacts through 2027

STAR, Idaho — Construction is now underway on a completely new interchange at State Highway 44 and State Highway 16 in Star, bringing significant traffic changes to the neighborhood that will continue for the next few years.

The project, which started this week, is part of what will become the first new freeway in Idaho in four decades, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

"I think it'll be good, eventually, when it gets done, but it's gonna bottleneck some traffic. That's to be expected with construction," said Ray Hurst, a Star resident.

Hurst maintains a positive perspective on the construction happening near his home. He recognizes how helpful the future highway will be for neighbors heading south from Emmett and other areas around Star.

While generally supportive of the project, Hurst mentioned concerns about increased street noise in the neighborhood once the Highway 16 interchange at 44 is complete.

"If they could put a barrier in place, on the overpass, that might help alleviate some of the noise," Hurst said.

Hurst also mentioned concern for the smaller lanes that will transition into the four-lane interchange.

"I'm perplexed about the way it's set up. [State Highway] 44, as you know, runs two lanes to the South, and two lanes to the East. So, why did they bottleneck it down through Star?" said Hurst.

During a midday visit to the intersection on Thursday, construction crews were putting trenches and gas lines in place. Although all lanes were open at the time, lane restrictions are expected throughout the construction period.

ITD officials say this project addresses a long-overdue need in our growing community.

"This interchange is part of State Highway 16, which is going to be the first new freeway in Idaho in four decades," said Jill Youmans, ITD District 3 Public Information Officer.

Drivers should prepare for some disruptions during the multi-year construction project.

"We're very excited about it because it's going to help thousands of travelers better travel through the Treasure Valley," Youmans said.

ITD plans to minimize impacts for drivers, but there will be lane closures, flaggers, delays, and occasional detours, along with reduced speeds in the construction zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed in 2027, meaning Star residents and commuters will need to adjust to construction conditions for the next few years.

Hurst offers this advice to fellow drivers navigating the area: "There's gonna be traffic. Construction, as we all know, has been going on for years, so just be courteous to one another and play nice out there."

Neighbors interested in discussing the stretch of SH-16 from SH-44 to I-84 can attend ITD meetings that will be held on August 26 and 27. The meeting on the 26 is in Middleton and the one on the 27 is in Star. Additional details are to be announced by ITD soon.

To request email or text alerts, text HIGHWAY16 to 1-866-483-8422.

For maps and details about the project, visit itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/sh16corridor