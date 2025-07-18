STAR, Idaho — The Highway 16 to 84 project is still chugging along, and progress can be seen in several areas. I'm your Star neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with ITD about the scenes and a possible timeline.

Hear the expected timeline for the opening of the project.

Keep traffic flowing; An update on the HWY 16 to I-84 project and what it means for drivers in Star

"Traffic is projected to double in the next 20 years," exclaimed ITD's bonding program manager Eric Staats.

Thursday night, locals popped in to eagle christian church to see the progress by ITD on the Highway 16 to Interstate 84 project and learn more information about the portion that will interchange with Highway 44.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick nodded, saying, "Highway 16 will go over 44, and that's going to change a lot for us, Eagle, and Emmett."

I spoke with several locals off-camera who said they are excited for the straight shot into the rural areas of the Treasure Valley. With these areas growing, Chadwick says that the infrastructure is needed for the small towns.

"There is always more to do. It will be enough to get people through the valley quickly. We are looking for alternate solutions for people in the city of Star, the city of Middleton, the ACHD, and highway district 4. We are trying to look at another river crossing near Star to help pull some traffic away from Star," continued the mayor.

To keep that traffic flowing, this section of the project will not have any lights, with lanes allowing drivers to merge on and off the highway. This portion is expected to begin later this summer

ITD says they are looking to open up the highway completely by mid to late 2027.

