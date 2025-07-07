Scripps looks to expand to become Twin Falls' largest broadcaster

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Scripps News, the parent company of Idaho News 6, has announced plans to expand its presence in Twin Falls through a strategic television station swap with Gray Media.

The agreement would bring CBS affiliate KMVT and Fox affiliate KSVT-LD under the same ownership as our station, KSAW-LD (ABC), in Twin Falls.

The acquisition is part of a larger deal between Scripps and Gray Media involving station swaps across five markets, which would create new duopolies for both broadcasting companies.

"At Scripps, we believe in the enduring power of local," said Adam Symson, President and CEO of Scripps, in Monday's press release. "It's where our journalism begins, where our communities find common ground and where advertisers connect with audiences they can't reach anywhere else."

In addition to the Twin Falls acquisitions, Scripps will acquire CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where it already owns NBC affiliate KOAA. The company will also acquire NBC affiliate KKCO and ABC affiliate KJCT-LP in Grand Junction, Colorado.

In exchange, Gray Media will receive Scripps' WSYM in Lansing, Michigan, and KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The deal still needs final regulatory approvals, but it comes as the FCC considers rolling back regulations on local TV station ownership. Symson said he has met with FCC Chairman Carr and feels he "understands the valuable role we play in local markets."