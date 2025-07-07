Flying Legends of Victory Tour brings historic WWII aircraft to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Flying Legends of Victory Tour has made a stop in Caldwell, bringing one of its aircraft that helped the U.S. during World War II.

The mighty B-25 Mitchell "Maid in the Shade" landed at the Caldwell Executive Airport Monday morning to remind community members of the nation's history, but also to honor veterans who fought for the country

"We are a flying museum," said Carl Randolph, pilot in command of the Maid in the Shade.

"Unfortunately, those veterans, World War II veterans, are becoming so few and far between, over 100 years old," said Randolph. "The biggest thing we want you to get from this — we want you to feel like they did. We want you to try to imagine being 18, 19, 20 years old in this flying aluminum can, people shooting at you, and you shooting back."

"They had to be scared out of their wits, but they were there to do a job," Randolph added.

Built in 1944, the 81-year-old aircraft was restored by the non-profit to teach generations the ultimate sacrifice many veterans made for our country. And any time during a stop that they meet a veteran, they honor them.

"During the years that we tour, if we found a person who was a crew member on this type of aircraft — not just necessarily this specific one, the B-25 — we asked them to sign the bomb bay compartment," said Randolph.

While during the war there were 10,000 flying up in the sky. "Our people responded," said Randolph.

Close to 15 are restored, but only a handful that fly give tours. And it's all thanks to volunteers who dedicate their time to the Flying Legends. Many of them are veterans themselves.

"Every tour stop, somebody will bring out pictures of their relatives that was a crew member and a pilot or gunner on there, and they will tell us their stories. And it's amazing to hear it. It's like they say, every tour stop we are learning something new," Randolph said.

Those interested in a tour, running in Caldwell from July 8-13, can schedule one here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.