FAIRFIELD, Idaho — In response to the potential sighting, U.S. Marshals and Forest Service officers began checking every camper, cabin, and campsite in the area.

"The law enforcement personnel have been calm and cool," said Nick Yuri, who was staying at a rural cabin with his family. "They informed us of everything we needed to know, and now they’re down here checking us again today."

RELATED: Murder suspect Travis Decker possibly spotted in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains

WATCH: Law Enforcement makes contact with Idaho campers as Travis Decker search continues

Law Enforcement makes contact with campers after possible Travis Decker sighting in Idaho Sawtooth Mountains

Yuri lives in Hansen full-time, but his family has a cabin in the rural Sawtooth area where the potential sighting of Decker took place.

"We have a cabin about halfway up, a little past Skunk Creek, towards the Methodist Church camp," Yuri said.

Yuri mentioned that law enforcement approached him and his family on Sunday afternoon.

"They told us that they would be there last night and today. They mentioned they might use helicopters to search the mountains and check all the cabins, as well as talk to landowners. They were very nice and in and out quickly," Yuri added.

While he is not fully up-to-date on the Decker case, Yuri knows what Decker is accused of in Washington State but still feels safe in Idaho.

When asked if he feels safe. "Oh yeah, 100%. I don’t think he would go where people are; I think he’d keep walking," Yuri responded.

Due to the rugged terrain, investigators brought in a helicopter to assist with the search, as well as dirt bikes and ATVs. They encourage everyone in the area to remain vigilant until the search is complete and to avoid picking up any hitchhikers.

The U.S. Marshals Office has set up a tip line for anyone to report a potential sighting. Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and bring you all the latest updates as they are released.

RELATED: Federal authorities take over search as evidence builds against father accused of killing daughters

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.