Garden City restaurant owner says he was wrongfully evicted

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The owner of a Japanese restaurant at The Boardwalk Apartments claims he was suddenly locked out of his business last month and is now taking the landlord to court, alleging wrongful eviction and the loss of more than $100,000 in equipment.

Frank Jordan, owner of Bao Boi, told Idaho News 6 he showed up to work in October and found himself shut out of the space.

“He literally locked the doors and kept all of my stuff,” Jordan said.



Jordan said tensions with the building’s management had been building for months, beginning with move-in delays when the business opened last fall, months later than originally planned. He also said foot traffic was slowed by paid parking in the lot, which he believed would be free for restaurant patrons.

Jordan provided Idaho News 6 with copies of checks he says prove he was current on payments.

“I’ve paid that guy over $75,000 in rent … that’s over $100,000 worth of rent that I paid to this guy,” Jordan said.

Jordan said conflicts escalated in October when building management cited noise complaints related to Bao Boi’s commercial hood vents.

“And they just kept coming into our business unannounced, flipping the breakers, turning them off,” Jordan said.

He said he was ordered to close on Oct. 13.

“And then this is when this letter … that I must close my business on Monday until they tell me that I can reopen,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he eventually called the police and filed a theft report with the Garden City Police Department.

“So I actually got a… so I have a theft report. Garden City filed a theft report,” Jordan said.

Jordan said his equipment – purchased using a federal SBA loan – is still locked inside the space, and he continues to make payments on that loan.

“So it’s mine. But Idaho Central Credit Union has the lien on it,” he said.

Jordan says his lawsuit is not the only legal action pending.

Tim’s Burgers, a business next door that has since closed, has filed a separate lawsuit alleging similar disputes with the landlord over lease terms and charges.

In written statements to Idaho News 6, The Boardwalk Apartments strongly denied Jordan’s claims. Management said Bao Boi’s lease was terminated “based solely on significant unpaid financial obligations,” and that access to equipment is tied to a recorded security interest held by a lender.

The statement also said Tim’s Burgers left without notice after seeking to pay less than its required lease amount, and that all remaining issues will be resolved in court.

Bao Boi plans to reopen at West End Kitchen on Monday, Dec. 1.

The Boardwalk location remains locked and vacant as the legal dispute continues.

A hearing date has not yet been set.

