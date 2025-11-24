Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Playground fire at Garden City park ruled arson, police say

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City police are investigating a fire that destroyed playground equipment at Pamela J. Beaumont Riverfront Park early Monday.

Boise Fire and Garden City Police responded to the park at 514 E. 42nd St. around 1 a.m. on Nov. 24. Firefighters found the playground fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was put out, investigators determined it was likely caused by human involvement and are treating it as arson. Damage to the park is estimated at $100,000.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information can email Detective J. Mann at jmann@gardencitypolice.org or contact CrimeStoppers of Idaho at 208-343-COPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

