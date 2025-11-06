Mobile farmers market aids Idahoans facing food insecurity

EAST END, Idaho — With federal support uncertain, more Treasure Valley families are struggling with rising food costs and fewer benefits.

Britt Udesen, executive director of City of Good, said this moment is reaching every kind of neighbor.

“It’s everyone. It’s every one of our neighbors,” Udesen said. “People may have preconceived notions about who uses SNAP or who accesses food through a pantry, and it’s everyone.”

City of Good buys food from local farmers and distributes it to families across the Treasure Valley – aiming to provide healthy food without stigma or judgment.

“We support our local farmers and food producers so that every single one of our neighbors has radical access to the food that they need and they want,” Udesen said.

A major part of that effort is the organization’s electric mobile market – a farmers' market on wheels. The truck is now extending its season through Thanksgiving to meet growing need.

“Every shopper that comes up to our van… can pay nothing or they can pay five times as much – whatever works for their family,” Udesen said.

The nonprofit is focusing on foods like chicken, eggs and lamb, which are often more expensive and harder to access for many shoppers. Udesen said it’s all designed to give people the dignity of choice.

“If you’re someone who maybe didn’t eat yesterday… we will ensure that you get those beautiful morels at whatever price you can pay,” she said.

To help meet rising demand, City of Good has turned to a donor communication platform called Bloomerang to reach more supporters.

“City of Good has been able to grow their fundraising or their revenue tenfold since moving to Bloomerang,” said Ann Fellman, chief marketing officer for Bloomerang.

Udesen said donations directly support local farmers and help keep fridges filled for families in need.

“We need everyone to show up to make sure all of our neighbors get the food that they need and want,” she said.

City of Good is asking anyone who needs help or wants to give back to visit their website for more information.

