“It’s really hard," Families turn to local food pantries as SNAP benefits pause looms

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With more than 130,000 Idahoans receiving SNAP benefits, food banks are bracing for a surge in need as those benefits are set to pause Saturday.

The Meridian Food Bank is among those preparing to serve more families in the coming days.

WATCH | Volunteers feed neighbors as SNAP benefits pause looms —

“It’s really hard" Families turn to food pantries as SNAP benefits pause looms

“We are providing help to people that need [that] help,” said Chris Henry, a volunteer at Meridian Food Bank.

Volunteers like Henry say they’re committed to ensuring no neighbor goes hungry. On Thursday morning, cars lined up outside the food bank as families picked up food and essential items.

“It’s really hard. We’re going to have to cut out coffee because we can’t afford to buy coffee,” said a Meridian resident.

Some residents say they’ve relied on the food bank for the past year, but with rising health care costs and the SNAP pause, they’re increasingly worried about their future, and for the other 1 in 15 Idahoans who depend on food assistance.

“I’ve talked to people on food stamps… they’re all scared,” said a Meridian resident.

The volunteer-run food bank reports that more than 180 new households registered for assistance this month alone.

“We are anticipating that, [and] we’re building for it,” said Kent Christensen, Meridian Food Bank executive director.

Christensen says cash and food donations are critical to keeping shelves stocked.

“We are in a position that if we need to we can go out and buy more, if our donations from stores drop off,” he said.

The West Ada School District is also has resources for families in need.

Across town, the Idaho Foodbank says it’s receiving more calls from residents looking for free food. They offer a food locator tool to help connect Idahoans with nearby food pantries.