Rock Creek Food Pantry prepares to serve more rural families in need after SNAP cuts

KIMBERLY, Idaho — The Rock Creek Food Pantry in Kimberly is bracing for a surge in families seeking food assistance after the USDA announced Monday that roughly 130,000 Idahoans will receive only half of their November SNAP benefits.

The federal agency said it will spend $4.65 billion in contingency reserve funds to cover the remaining half of November's benefits, but those payments could still be weeks away from reaching recipients' accounts.

"I find it to be unreasonable, almost unconscionable, that in America — of all the countries in the world — that people go without food. It just should not happen," said Robyn Moss, chair of Rock Creek Food Pantry.

While politicians debate in Washington D.C., the Kimberly food pantry is focusing on its mission of ensuring no family goes hungry in rural parts of the Magic Valley.

"If you live in Kimberly, Hansen, Murtaugh, Eden or Hazelton... don't have a fear that your children are not going to have enough food, because there is food here... just come in and get it," Moss said.

The Rock Creek Food Pantry operates as a choice pantry, meaning families can select items based on their household size.

Open the first and third Tuesday of every month, the pantry typically serves 100 to 150 families every two weeks.

With SNAP benefits delayed, Moss expects significantly higher demand at Tuesday's distribution.

"I expect we're going to get an up-tick tomorrow with families, families with children and stuff, and I just want them to know that we have food... so if they live in our service area... don't go without food," Moss said. "We've got food for your family."

Volunteer Katelynn Cook understands the pantry's importance firsthand. A few years ago, she and her family needed assistance from the pantry, which led her to start volunteering.

"I have a lot of friends and family that are trying to figure out what to do," Cook said. "I'm grateful that there are pantries like this in the valley... because we have many pantries that they can get help from."

The Rock Creek Food Pantry operates on set appointments but welcomes walk-ins during distribution hours, but you might have to wait your turn.

The pantry is open every first and third Tuesday of the month from 4:30 to 7 p.m., located across the street from Kimberly City Park.

