Man sues city over disputed land parcel on Boise River known as 'Sawmill Island'

EAST END, Idaho — A small stretch of undeveloped land along the Boise River is now at the center of two lawsuits filed against the City of Boise and the Boise City Canal Company.

The property, referred to as Sawmill Island, is a brushy, unmarked area tucked between the river and a canal near the Warm Springs Golf Course. While few people may be familiar with it, one man says it belongs to him.

According to court documents, Christopher Burdge, a 72-year-old Navy veteran, claims to have occupied and maintained the land in question since 2017. He is claiming ownership through adverse possession, a legal principle that allows someone to acquire title to land if they occupy it openly, continuously, and exclusively under a claim of right, without the owner's permission.

In two separate lawsuits, one filed in Ada County District Court and another in federal court, Burdge claims the city and the canal company are attempting to force him off the land.

Idaho News 6 visited the site, which lies off the 10th hole of the Warm Springs Golf Course. Golfers in the area said they’ve often seen someone camping near the island.

In the federal case, Burdge alleges the City of Boise fraudulently assigned a tax parcel number to Sawmill Island, which he claims had never previously existed. According to the complaint, he says this action was later used to justify his arrest in June 2025, and he contends it violated his constitutional right to due process under the 14th Amendment.

Burdge is seeking $5 million in damages, in addition to $10,000 for every day criminal charges remain pending.

In the separate state lawsuit, Burdge accuses the Boise City Canal Company of trespassing and destroying the property while he was away, allegedly bulldozing "historic ruins and wildlife habitat." He claims the damage was intended to prepare the island for future development.

A state judge recently ruled that Burdge has legal standing to sue for trespass, citing Idaho case law that allows someone in actual possession of land under a claim of right to pursue a trespass claim, even if they do not hold a legal title or deed.

Burdge could not be reached for comment in time for this story.

The City of Boise declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this case.