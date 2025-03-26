New technology on the way to modernize water control on Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Irrigation upgrades are on the way for a highly popular section of the Boise River.

Idaho News 6 spoke with the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District (NMID) about Barber Park, where aging irrigation infrastructure will soon be replaced.

NMID Water Superintendent, Greg Curtis commented on the old headworks system saying, “The concrete is starting to erode, and water is starting to seep underneath the structure.”

RELATED: Irrigation season begins soon, officials stress canal safety

A headworks is a system that helps irrigation officials control water flowing through the Boise River and into the Treasure Valley’s various canal systems.

The current headwork is about 100 years old. Curtis says it’s about time for a new and improved structure. “It will be a two-year project. It will take two off-seasons. Our ultimate goal is to deliver precious water to our patrons,” said Curtis

The project will remove wooden boards, called check boards, and replace them with new technology that will allow crews to change river flows at the push of a button.

“The new structure will have two gates built into it that we will be able to run through our automation, and we’ll be able to make changes from our office," he explains. "We won’t have to bring 6 to 8 guys to put check boards in and out.”

The project is expected to start this fall, during the off-season. The project could cost as much as $9 million, which is higher than what the district wants. They hope to lower those costs to create a more affordable project.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.