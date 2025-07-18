With just 18 volunteers, Horseshoe Bend Fire Department struggles to keep up with community growth

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — The Horseshoe Bend Volunteer Fire Department is facing increasing challenges as growth on both sides of the hill stretches their resources thin. With only about 18 volunteers, the department is actively seeking more help from the community they serve.

"We deal with car accidents, cars in the river, vehicle extrication, wildland fires, house structure fires, everything," said Chief Matt Merry.



WATCH: Volunteer firefighters explain what inspired them to get involved

Horseshoe Bend Volunteer Fire Department dealing with city growth

The department is always looking for more volunteers to join their ranks as call volumes increase with the growing population.

"We would train them, teach them how to do things," Merry said. "They just need to walk in and just show up."

For some current members, joining the department was a way to give back after personal experiences. Captain Jordan Jones was recruited after a volunteer firefighter helped save his life.

"I was in a bad car accident, and one of my friends who was on the fire department cut me out of the vehicle," Jones said.

The department not only responds to emergencies but also supports community members through initiatives like the Burnout fund.

"The cash that we collect if somebody has a structure fire and they're displaced from their homes, we do give them anywhere between $500 and $1,000 so they can have somewhere to go," said Fire Captain Lori Lindstrom.

Despite their dedication, maintaining equipment and vehicles is becoming increasingly difficult with limited funding.

"To put it in perspective for the folks in Horseshoe Bend, I love libraries because they are a great thing, but our city library brings in more tax funding than our fire protection does," Jones said.

The chief acknowledges the challenges of asking for additional resources. "I don't want to ask for more money or taxes, I hate taxes as much as everybody else. But we're growing and things are getting a little hectic down here."

Community involvement is crucial for the department's future. "I think the biggest thing is get more vocal and involved. We do have fire commissioner meetings," Jones said.

With new residents moving to the area, education about the volunteer nature of the department is also important.

"I think that people who move here don't realize this is a volunteer department, and they may or may not receive services when they need it the most," Lindstrom said.

For now, these volunteers will continue to answer every call, serving their fire district to the best of their abilities.